First Dallas Securities Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

First Dallas Securities Inc. decreased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,350 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 6.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,519,520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,581,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400,094 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 30.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,324,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,620,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165,050 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 15.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,683,542 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,857,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921,577 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,068,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,185,760,000 after acquiring an additional 883,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 10.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,518,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,852,406,000 after acquiring an additional 879,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $213.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Honeywell International to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.69.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HON traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $213.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,806,773. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.63 and a 12-month high of $221.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $211.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $143.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a $1.03 dividend. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,650.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,440 shares of company stock valued at $11,274,575. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

