First Dallas Securities Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

First Dallas Securities Inc. trimmed its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.8% in the second quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 9,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.3% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 15.1% in the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $38,831.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,518,390.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE DUK traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $103.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,218,408. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.76 and a 52-week high of $116.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.41.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on DUK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.82.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Stories

