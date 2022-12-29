First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) Short Interest Update

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,300 shares, a decrease of 32.5% from the November 30th total of 59,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QQEW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund in the first quarter worth about $296,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 65.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 6,091 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 3.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund during the first quarter worth about $410,000.

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Stock Up 2.0 %

QQEW traded up $1.75 on Thursday, hitting $88.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,254. First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund has a 1 year low of $79.73 and a 1 year high of $119.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.88.

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

