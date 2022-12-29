First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN) Short Interest Update

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,300 shares, a decline of 64.8% from the November 30th total of 140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 197,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $144,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,543. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.93. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a 12-month low of $19.30 and a 12-month high of $31.87.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd.

