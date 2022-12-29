First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Short Interest Down 41.2% in December

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a drop of 41.2% from the November 30th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 954,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

RDVY stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.02. 823,057 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,287,329. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $38.34 and a one year high of $53.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.15.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.376 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDVY. Walker Asset Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 6,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,182,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,608,000 after buying an additional 1,163,331 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,260,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,766,000 after buying an additional 868,610 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,999,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,995,000 after buying an additional 836,104 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,695,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,091,000 after buying an additional 775,129 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter worth $31,159,000.

