First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Short Interest Down 41.2% in December

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a drop of 41.2% from the November 30th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 954,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Up 1.6 %
RDVY stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.02. 823,057 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,287,329. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $38.34 and a one year high of $53.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.15.
First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.376 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF
