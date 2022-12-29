First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Stake Raised by Weitzel Financial Services Inc.

Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,268 shares during the quarter. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF makes up about 3.7% of Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.07% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $5,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 258.8% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 259.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

RDVY stock traded up $0.55 on Thursday, reaching $43.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,190. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $38.34 and a 1 year high of $53.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.61 and its 200 day moving average is $43.15.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.376 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

