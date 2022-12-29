First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Short Interest Up 40.3% in December

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,300 shares, a growth of 40.3% from the November 30th total of 83,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 214,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance
Shares of SDVY traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,926. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.54. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $22.77 and a 12-month high of $31.06.
First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF
