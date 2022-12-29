First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Short Interest Up 40.3% in December

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,300 shares, a growth of 40.3% from the November 30th total of 83,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 214,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SDVY traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,926. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.54. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $22.77 and a 12-month high of $31.06.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDVY. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 890.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000.

