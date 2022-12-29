FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) Short Interest Update

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 77.8% from the November 30th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund alerts:

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Price Performance

Shares of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.47. 10 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,983. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.21 and a 200 day moving average of $46.81. FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $44.75 and a fifty-two week high of $52.81.

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is a boost from FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.