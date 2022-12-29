Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:UZAPF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:UZAPF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $162.67.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UZAPF. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Flughafen Zürich from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 168 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered Flughafen Zürich from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th.

Flughafen Zürich Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:UZAPF opened at $172.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $166.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.88. Flughafen Zürich has a 1 year low of $148.00 and a 1 year high of $208.99.

About Flughafen Zürich

Flughafen Zürich AG owns and operates the Zurich in Switzerland. It provides infrastructure and services related to flight operations, including the runway system, apron zones, passenger zones in the terminals, freight operations, passenger handling and services, and safety; support for passengers with reduced mobility; and check-in areas and facilities, baggage sorting and handling system, aircraft power supply system, handling apron areas, and the related services.

