Foundry Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.70% of Unitil worth $5,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Unitil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Unitil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Unitil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Unitil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Unitil by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. 74.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unitil Price Performance

UTL stock traded down $0.85 on Thursday, reaching $51.35. The company had a trading volume of 25,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,530. Unitil Co. has a 1 year low of $44.02 and a 1 year high of $61.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.87 and its 200 day moving average is $52.78. The company has a market cap of $823.65 million, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.49.

Unitil Dividend Announcement

Unitil ( NYSE:UTL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Unitil had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $110.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Unitil Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Unitil’s payout ratio is currently 59.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut Unitil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

About Unitil

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

