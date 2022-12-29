Foundry Partners LLC Buys 730 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 92,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $14,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MAA. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 532.4% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 727,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,347,000 after purchasing an additional 612,352 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 76.9% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,347,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,228,000 after acquiring an additional 585,804 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,880,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,650,626,000 after acquiring an additional 547,369 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3,382.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 398,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,518,000 after acquiring an additional 387,300 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 106.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 709,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,523,000 after buying an additional 365,978 shares during the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Insider Activity at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In related news, Director Monica Houle Mcgurk sold 921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total value of $149,211.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,278.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Up 1.9 %

MAA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.50.

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock traded up $2.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $156.81. 1,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 613,490. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.13 and a 52-week high of $231.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $157.53 and a 200-day moving average of $164.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.25%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.