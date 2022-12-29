Foundry Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 68,846 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $10,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TGT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Target by 566.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,775,981 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $956,973,000 after purchasing an additional 5,759,168 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,423,218 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $624,690,000 after purchasing an additional 953,518 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Target by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,749,200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $255,285,000 after purchasing an additional 725,396 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,254,086 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,179,381,000 after acquiring an additional 589,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter worth approximately $48,301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Performance

NYSE:TGT traded up $3.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $149.24. The stock had a trading volume of 19,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,345,287. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.09. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $254.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TGT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $183.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Target in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.64.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

