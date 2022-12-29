Foundry Partners LLC Has $12.09 Million Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Foundry Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 336,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 77,605 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $12,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 33.2% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 135.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 273.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 35,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 26,225 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 48,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter valued at $872,000. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on SLB. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James started coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Schlumberger to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Schlumberger to $56.80 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.85.

In related news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 6,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $323,035.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,883,355. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 6,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $323,035.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,883,355. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $189,593,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,701,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,061,062.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,496,976 shares of company stock worth $196,612,911. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SLB traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,668,682. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $29.49 and a 12-month high of $56.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 33.65%.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

