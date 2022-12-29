Foundry Partners LLC Has $28.91 Million Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 303,177 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 55,860 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up approximately 1.8% of Foundry Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $28,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Win Advisors Inc. increased its position in CVS Health by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $93.25. The company had a trading volume of 17,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,294,291. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $122.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.47, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.19. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $86.28 and a one year high of $111.25.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $81.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.53 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 15.56%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 93.62%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $13,521,155.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 608,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,815,568.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVS. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on CVS Health from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on CVS Health from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on CVS Health from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.11.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

