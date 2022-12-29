Foundry Partners LLC Has $6.82 Million Stock Holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,828 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,383 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $6,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NFG. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 553 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

National Fuel Gas Price Performance

Shares of National Fuel Gas stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $64.09. 1,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,426. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.39. National Fuel Gas has a 1-year low of $58.12 and a 1-year high of $75.97. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.75.

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.07). National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $435.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.08 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is presently 30.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on National Fuel Gas from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.