Foundry Partners LLC Purchases 15,565 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 580,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,565 shares during the quarter. Exelon accounts for about 1.4% of Foundry Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Exelon worth $21,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXC. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in Exelon by 645.3% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,819,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,085,000 after purchasing an additional 23,220,845 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Exelon by 20.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,209,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,439,591,000 after purchasing an additional 15,573,269 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Exelon by 349.0% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,531,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,972,000 after purchasing an additional 7,408,787 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Exelon by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,862,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Exelon by 4.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,535,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339,235 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXC. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Exelon from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Exelon to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Exelon from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.53.

NASDAQ EXC traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.40. The company had a trading volume of 32,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,208,024. The company has a market capitalization of $43.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.54. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $35.19 and a twelve month high of $50.71.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.3375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

