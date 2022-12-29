Foundry Partners LLC Purchases 3,620 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,360 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of United Rentals worth $16,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in United Rentals by 55.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,693,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $956,818,000 after acquiring an additional 964,105 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in United Rentals by 49.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 672,534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,890,000 after purchasing an additional 221,613 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in United Rentals by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,905,379,000 after purchasing an additional 186,931 shares during the period. Amundi raised its holdings in United Rentals by 60.7% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 388,233 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,487,000 after purchasing an additional 146,657 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 67.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 361,084 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,711,000 after acquiring an additional 145,843 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Rentals Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of URI traded up $6.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $358.64. The company had a trading volume of 757 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,824. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $339.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $303.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.86. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $230.54 and a 52-week high of $373.91.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $9.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.00 by $0.27. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 35.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 32.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other United Rentals news, Director Jose B. Alvarez purchased 177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $344.65 per share, for a total transaction of $61,003.05. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,673,969. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

URI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $354.00 to $328.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $318.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $381.33.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

