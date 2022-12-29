Foundry Partners LLC Sells 19,922 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Foundry Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,002 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 19,922 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises about 1.2% of Foundry Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $19,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,874,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,943 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total transaction of $2,524,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,239,882.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total value of $2,524,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,239,882.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 187,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total transaction of $4,190,121.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,350.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,847,711 shares of company stock valued at $117,408,700 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $404.38.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $2.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting $343.80. 8,732 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,101,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $360.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $331.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $277.84 and a twelve month high of $412.66. The company has a market cap of $116.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.40.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $0.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $14.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.63%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

