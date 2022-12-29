Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Purchased by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,834 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,112 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 413.2% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Price Performance

Shares of BEN traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.77. The stock had a trading volume of 43,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,289,706. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.24 and a 52 week high of $36.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.13. The company has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.25.

Franklin Resources Increases Dividend

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. This is a boost from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is presently 46.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 61,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.06 per share, for a total transaction of $250,619.74. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,238,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,509,901.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 3,672,534 shares of company stock worth $15,618,362 in the last three months. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

