FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December (BATS:QDEC) Stock Price Down 0.7%

FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December (BATS:QDEC – Get Rating) fell 0.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.09 and last traded at $18.16. 685,126 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $18.28.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.28.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December (BATS:QDEC – Get Rating) by 375.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,242 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December were worth $971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

