FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN) Trading Up 0.4%

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.75 and last traded at $32.73. Approximately 33,222 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $32.62.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 29.6% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 9,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 14.8% during the second quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 10,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 3.4% during the third quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 12,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 3.5% during the second quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 4.9% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter.

