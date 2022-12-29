Fukuoka Financial Group (OTC:FKKFF) Hits New 52-Week High at $17.36

Fukuoka Financial Group, Inc. (OTC:FKKFF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.36 and last traded at $17.36, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.36.
Fukuoka Financial Group Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.36.
About Fukuoka Financial Group
Fukuoka Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various deposits, such as current deposits, ordinary and other demand deposits, time deposits, and negotiable certificates of deposit, as well as provides loan products.
