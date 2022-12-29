Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOOW) Short Interest Update

Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOOW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a decline of 64.1% from the November 30th total of 45,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Fusion Fuel Green Price Performance

Shares of HTOOW stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.95. 77,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,674. Fusion Fuel Green has a 12-month low of $0.74 and a 12-month high of $3.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.38.

Get Fusion Fuel Green alerts:

Fusion Fuel Green Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen in Portugal, Southern Europe, and Morocco. The company intends to provide hydrogen generators to clients that operate their own green hydrogen plants; green hydrogen as an output from green hydrogen plants; and operational and monitoring services of green hydrogen plants using fusion fuel hydrogen generators.

Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Fuel Green Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Fuel Green and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.