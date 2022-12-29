G999 (G999) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $4,760.14

G999 (G999) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 29th. Over the last week, G999 has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. G999 has a market capitalization of $37.59 million and $4,760.14 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One G999 coin can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00066512 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00056040 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00024119 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00007837 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003785 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000123 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 (CRYPTO:G999) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. G999’s official website is g999main.net.

Buying and Selling G999

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

