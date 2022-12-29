Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Galiano Gold Inc. (TSE:GAU – Get Rating) was down 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.69 and last traded at C$0.69. Approximately 5,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 32,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on GAU. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.10 price target on shares of Galiano Gold in a report on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Galiano Gold from C$0.75 to C$0.90 in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Galiano Gold Trading Up 1.4 %

The firm has a market cap of C$157.46 million and a P/E ratio of -1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 15.77, a current ratio of 15.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.64.

About Galiano Gold

Galiano Gold ( TSE:GAU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. Analysts predict that Galiano Gold Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

