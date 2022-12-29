GameSquare Esports Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMSQF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

GameSquare Esports Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMSQF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a decline of 56.8% from the November 30th total of 50,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 873,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

GameSquare Esports Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GMSQF remained flat at $0.08 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 23,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,973. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.08 and its 200-day moving average is $0.09. GameSquare Esports has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.34.

GameSquare Esports Company Profile

GameSquare Esports Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a gaming and esports company in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Teams, and Agency Services. The Teams segment provides sponsorships, prizes, and players to teams. The Agency Services segment represents esports players and influencers, including Twitch streamers, YouTubers, and gaming personalities, as well as other on-screen talent, such as commentators, analysts, event hosts, and production crew.

