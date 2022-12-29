GameSquare Esports Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMSQF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

GameSquare Esports Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMSQF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a decline of 56.8% from the November 30th total of 50,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 873,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
GameSquare Esports Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:GMSQF remained flat at $0.08 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 23,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,973. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.08 and its 200-day moving average is $0.09. GameSquare Esports has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.34.
GameSquare Esports Company Profile
