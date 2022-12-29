Gas Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $116.36 Million (GAS)

Gas (GAS) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. Gas has a total market cap of $116.36 million and approximately $2.68 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gas token can currently be purchased for $1.97 or 0.00011856 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Gas has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar.
About Gas
Gas’ launch date was July 15th, 2016. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,083,340 tokens. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gas’ official website is neo.org. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Gas Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
