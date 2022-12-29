GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Gap Down to $19.93

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.93, but opened at $19.53. GDS shares last traded at $19.92, with a volume of 1,635 shares.
GDS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of GDS from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of GDS from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of GDS from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of GDS to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.34.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.86.
GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.
