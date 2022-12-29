GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Gap Down to $19.93

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.93, but opened at $19.53. GDS shares last traded at $19.92, with a volume of 1,635 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GDS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of GDS from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of GDS from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of GDS from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of GDS to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.34.

Get GDS alerts:

GDS Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GDS

About GDS

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of GDS by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. now owns 11,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of GDS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,448,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of GDS by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 44,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of GDS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of GDS by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,801,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,823,000 after buying an additional 210,458 shares in the last quarter. 42.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.