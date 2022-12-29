Genesis Investment Management LLP Reduces Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Genesis Investment Management LLP decreased its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 147,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,869 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre makes up approximately 14.0% of Genesis Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Genesis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $122,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in MercadoLibre by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its position in MercadoLibre by 428.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $990.00 to $970.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,470.00 to $1,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,322.00.

MercadoLibre stock traded up $8.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $847.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,806. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $900.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $853.08. The company has a market capitalization of $42.64 billion, a PE ratio of 156.34 and a beta of 1.53. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $600.68 and a 52-week high of $1,365.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

