Genesis Investment Management LLP Sells 20,670 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Genesis Investment Management LLP lessened its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 320,805 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,670 shares during the period. HDFC Bank comprises about 2.1% of Genesis Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Genesis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $18,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HDB. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 70,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 162,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,934,000 after purchasing an additional 5,355 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,103,000. Institutional investors own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

HDFC Bank Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:HDB traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $68.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,443. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.27. HDFC Bank Limited has a fifty-two week low of $50.61 and a fifty-two week high of $72.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 23.11%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on HDFC Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About HDFC Bank

(Get Rating)

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.