Genesis Investment Management LLP Trims Stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Genesis Investment Management LLP cut its position in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,415,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,574,678 shares during the quarter. NU accounts for about 6.8% of Genesis Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Genesis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.29% of NU worth $59,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in NU by 4.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 111,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its stake in NU by 21.7% in the first quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in NU by 8.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 6,071 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in NU by 10.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 6,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in NU by 20.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 9,342 shares during the last quarter. 47.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on NU from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NU from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on NU in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.69.

NYSE:NU traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.93. 110,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,578,136. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.40. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $11.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

