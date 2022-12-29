GG TOKEN Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $102.35 Million (GGTKN)

GG TOKEN (GGTKN) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 29th. During the last week, GG TOKEN has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. One GG TOKEN token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0804 or 0.00000484 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GG TOKEN has a market capitalization of $102.35 million and $22,332.42 worth of GG TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $904.95 or 0.05451050 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.71 or 0.00498185 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,900.22 or 0.29516988 BTC.

About GG TOKEN

GG TOKEN’s genesis date was April 16th, 2022. GG TOKEN’s total supply is 12,726,273,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,272,627,300 tokens. GG TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @gg_tkn and its Facebook page is accessible here. GG TOKEN’s official website is ggtkn.com. GG TOKEN’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5396202.new#new. The Reddit community for GG TOKEN is https://reddit.com/r/ggtoken.

GG TOKEN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GG TOKEN (GGTKN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. GG TOKEN has a current supply of 12,726,273,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GG TOKEN is 0.08006281 USD and is down -0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $22,332.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ggtkn.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GG TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GG TOKEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GG TOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

