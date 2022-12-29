Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GAINZ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GAINZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 114.3% from the November 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 Stock Performance

NASDAQ GAINZ traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.46. 5,533 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,960. Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 has a 52 week low of $20.40 and a 52 week high of $27.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.69.

