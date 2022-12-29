Glass House Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLASF) Short Interest Down 81.2% in December

Glass House Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLASF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, a decline of 81.2% from the November 30th total of 129,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 319,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Glass House Brands Price Performance

OTCMKTS:GLASF traded down 0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching 2.06. 95,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,890. Glass House Brands has a twelve month low of 1.78 and a twelve month high of 6.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of 3.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GLASF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Glass House Brands in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Glass House Brands in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

Glass House Brands Company Profile

Glass House Brands Inc cultivates, manufactures, retails, and distributes raw cannabis, cannabis oil, and cannabis consumer goods to wholesalers and consumer packaged goods retail stores. It offers cannabis products under the Glass House Farms, Forbidden Flowers, and Mama Sue brands. Glass House Brands Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

