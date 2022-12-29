Global X China Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIX) Shares Up 3.3%

Shares of Global X China Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIX – Get Rating) shot up 3.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.49 and last traded at $12.49. 50,705 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 80,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.09.

Global X China Financials ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.86.

Get Global X China Financials ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X China Financials ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 444,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,831,000 after buying an additional 24,032 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Global X China Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,015,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Global X China Financials ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 73,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Global X China Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X China Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000.

Global X China Financials ETF Company Profile

Global X China Financials ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S-BOX China Financials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Financials sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X China Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X China Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.