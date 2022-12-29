Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) Short Interest Down 93.7% in December

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 93.7% from the November 30th total of 55,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRET. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 126.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,495 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 205.2% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 70,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 47,156 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000.

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

SRET traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.85. 2,266 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,304. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.51. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $19.77 and a twelve month high of $28.98.

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.24%. This is a boost from Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

