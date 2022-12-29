GMO internet group (OTCMKTS:GMOYF) Stock Price Down 1.4%

GMO internet group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.47 and last traded at $18.47. Approximately 482 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 1,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.74.

GMO internet group Stock Down 1.4 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.37.

About GMO internet group

GMO internet group, Inc provides various Internet services worldwide. It operates through Internet Infrastructure, Online Advertising and Media, Internet Finance, and Cryptocurrency segments. It offers Internet infrastructure services in the areas of domain, hosting, cloud, security, payments, e-commerce support, connection, Website creation support, marketing support, community, contents, app, and IoT.

