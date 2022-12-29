Gnosis (GNO) Trading 3.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Gnosis (GNO) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 29th. One Gnosis token can now be bought for approximately $84.27 or 0.00507530 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gnosis has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar. Gnosis has a market cap of $218.23 million and $1.91 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Gnosis Profile

Gnosis’ genesis date was April 25th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,589,588 tokens. Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gnosis is gnosis.io. The Reddit community for Gnosis is https://reddit.com/r/gnosispm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Gnosis is forum.gnosis.io.

Buying and Selling Gnosis

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis is a decentralized prediction market built on the Ethereum protocol. Gnosis provides an open platform for anyone to predict the outcome of any event and plans to drastically simplify the creation of customized prediction market applications. GNO is an Ethereum-based token that is used to incentivize long-term participation in the Gnosis platform.”

