Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) Short Interest Up 90.1% in December

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,890,000 shares, an increase of 90.1% from the November 30th total of 5,730,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 786,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.8 days. Currently, 19.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Gogo Stock Performance

Gogo stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.24. 761,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 975,166. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.02. Gogo has a 12 month low of $11.57 and a 12 month high of $23.69.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Gogo had a negative return on equity of 39.26% and a net margin of 72.93%. The business had revenue of $105.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.89 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Gogo will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Gogo

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gogo by 19.9% in the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 569,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,915,000 after buying an additional 94,691 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Gogo in the third quarter worth about $258,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gogo by 46.7% during the third quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 46,063 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gogo during the third quarter worth approximately $1,310,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its stake in shares of Gogo by 33.0% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 178,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 44,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on GOGO. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Gogo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 24th.

Gogo Company Profile

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA) segments. The company design, build and operate air-to-ground networks, engineer and maintain in-flight systems of proprietary hardware and software, and deliver customizable connectivity and wireless entertainment services.

