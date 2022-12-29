Goldfinch Price Down 5% Over Last Week (GFI)

Goldfinch (GFI) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 29th. In the last seven days, Goldfinch has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Goldfinch token can now be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00003054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Goldfinch has a market cap of $16.80 million and approximately $118,864.08 worth of Goldfinch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Goldfinch Token Profile

Goldfinch’s launch date was January 11th, 2022. Goldfinch’s total supply is 114,285,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,117,575 tokens. Goldfinch’s official website is goldfinch.finance. Goldfinch’s official Twitter account is @goldfinch_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Goldfinch’s official message board is medium.com/goldfinch-fi.

Goldfinch Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Goldfinch is a decentralized protocol that allows for crypto borrowing without crypto collateral. By incorporating the principle of “trust through consensus”, the Goldfinch protocol creates a way for borrowers to show creditworthiness based on the collective assessment of other participants rather than based on their crypto assets.”

