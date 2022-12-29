Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) Shares Gap Down to $14.49

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.49, but opened at $14.04. Goldman Sachs BDC shares last traded at $14.02, with a volume of 1,158 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GSBD has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $17.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank Of America (Bofa) assumed coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Goldman Sachs BDC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Goldman Sachs BDC Trading Down 3.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.18.

Goldman Sachs BDC Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goldman Sachs BDC

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.91%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 204.55%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the second quarter worth $59,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 214.7% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the second quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the second quarter worth $100,000. 28.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

