GPO Plus (OTC:GPOX) Stock Price Up 9.6%

GPO Plus, Inc. (OTC:GPOX – Get Rating) shares rose 9.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.16. Approximately 58,397 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 114,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

GPO Plus Trading Down 17.7 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.36.

GPO Plus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GPO Plus, Inc engages in the organizing, promoting, and operating industry-specific group purchase organizations (GPO) in the United States. The company offers HealthGPO, a group purchasing organization for the healthcare industry; cbdGPO a group purchasing organization for the hemp industry; and DISTRO+, a group purchasing organization for specialty retailers.

