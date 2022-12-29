Grin (GRIN) Trading 23.4% Higher This Week

Grin (GRIN) traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. Grin has a total market capitalization of $6.56 million and $743,239.13 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Grin has traded 23.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Grin coin can now be purchased for $0.0668 or 0.00000402 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,604.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.82 or 0.00402441 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00021112 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.37 or 0.00875488 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00094001 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $97.78 or 0.00588875 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005998 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.04 or 0.00253203 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.