Grove Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $1.65 Million (GVR)

Grove (GVR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 29th. One Grove token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Grove has traded up 2% against the dollar. Grove has a total market cap of $1.65 million and approximately $1.79 million worth of Grove was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Grove Profile

Grove was first traded on March 1st, 2022. Grove’s total supply is 4,205,378,717,238,560 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,583,543,682,285,624 tokens. The Reddit community for Grove is https://reddit.com/r/grovetokenofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grove’s official Twitter account is @grovetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grove’s official website is www.grovetoken.com.

Grove Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grove combines a Dubai-based investment company with Cryptocurrency. Grove is a Green investment company investing in renewable energy, solar, and hydroponic farming Industries. Grove will contribute 3 per cent of all transactions towards token optimization and marketing, with a portion of this invested into charitable donations that support environmental initiatives.”

