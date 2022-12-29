Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Receives $93.59 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $93.59.

GH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Guardant Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $110.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

GH opened at $25.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 6.46 and a quick ratio of 6.10. Guardant Health has a fifty-two week low of $24.63 and a fifty-two week high of $102.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.46 and its 200 day moving average is $47.90.

Guardant Health ( NASDAQ:GH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.31). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 145.58% and a negative net margin of 140.58%. The business had revenue of $117.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.18 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Guardant Health will post -6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $162,093.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,402.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,915,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,925,000 after purchasing an additional 74,247 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,081,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,240 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,354,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,171,000 after purchasing an additional 247,486 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 1,620,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,247,000 after purchasing an additional 7,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,594,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,839,000 after buying an additional 23,857 shares in the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

