Guidewire Software Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:GWRE)

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 1,297 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,563% compared to the average daily volume of 78 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Guidewire Software in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $79.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Guidewire Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Guidewire Software

In other Guidewire Software news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 7,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $488,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,019,357. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 7,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $488,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,019,357. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 2,979 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $182,910.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,142,166.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,516 shares of company stock valued at $768,482 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 94.4% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 158.8% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 3,727.3% during the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the second quarter worth $39,000.

Shares of NYSE:GWRE opened at $59.52 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Guidewire Software has a one year low of $52.08 and a one year high of $114.94.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The technology company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.13. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 10.64% and a negative net margin of 23.57%. The firm had revenue of $195.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.49 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Guidewire Software will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud comprising PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

