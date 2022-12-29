Guidewire Software Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:GWRE)

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 1,297 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,563% compared to the average daily volume of 78 call options.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Guidewire Software in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $79.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Guidewire Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.
Insider Buying and Selling at Guidewire Software
In other Guidewire Software news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 7,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $488,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,019,357. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 7,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $488,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,019,357. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 2,979 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $182,910.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,142,166.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,516 shares of company stock valued at $768,482 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guidewire Software
Guidewire Software Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:GWRE opened at $59.52 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Guidewire Software has a one year low of $52.08 and a one year high of $114.94.
Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The technology company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.13. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 10.64% and a negative net margin of 23.57%. The firm had revenue of $195.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.49 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Guidewire Software will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Guidewire Software Company Profile
Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud comprising PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.
