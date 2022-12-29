Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $224.21

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (LON:GKP – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 224.21 ($2.71) and traded as low as GBX 196.40 ($2.37). Gulf Keystone Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 203.50 ($2.46), with a volume of 374,958 shares trading hands.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.36, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of £437.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 205.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 224.06.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the United Kingdom. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of 280 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Keystone Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Keystone Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.