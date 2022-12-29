Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Trading Up 5.6%

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) was up 5.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.60 and last traded at $3.59. Approximately 31,823 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,598,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HMY shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.

Get Harmony Gold Mining alerts:

Harmony Gold Mining Stock Up 3.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Harmony Gold Mining

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HMY. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 334.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,816 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 9,869 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 41.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,182 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the third quarter worth about $42,000. 36.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company also explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.