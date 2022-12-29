Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Trading Up 5.6%

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) was up 5.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.60 and last traded at $3.59. Approximately 31,823 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,598,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.40.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HMY shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.05.
Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company also explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.
