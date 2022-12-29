Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Sold by Endurance Wealth Management Inc.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 43.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,999 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $2,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HAS. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 60.9% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Hasbro in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HAS shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Hasbro from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Hasbro from $99.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Bank of America cut Hasbro from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Hasbro from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Hasbro from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.36.

Hasbro Stock Performance

Shares of HAS opened at $58.22 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.03 and a 200-day moving average of $72.02. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.38. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.65 and a 1 year high of $105.73.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.11). Hasbro had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.96%.

Hasbro Profile

(Get Rating)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.