Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Separately, BWS Financial lowered shares of Hawkins from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

NASDAQ HWKN opened at $38.28 on Monday. Hawkins has a 52 week low of $33.31 and a 52 week high of $48.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.55. The firm has a market cap of $804.61 million, a PE ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.82.

Hawkins ( NASDAQ:HWKN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $241.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.31 million. Hawkins had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 18.88%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hawkins will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.14%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HWKN. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Hawkins by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,988 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Hawkins in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Hawkins by 7.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,808 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Hawkins by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 249,984 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,474,000 after buying an additional 9,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Hawkins by 28.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 95,650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,390,000 after buying an additional 21,384 shares in the last quarter. 59.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

